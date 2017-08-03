Survey: Most white millennials now disapprove of Trump, too
Disapproval of President Donald Trump is rising among white millennials, but it's below that of their black, Latino and Asian-American peers, according to a survey released Thursday.
The GenForward poll shows that whites have joined the majorities of young adults in all racial and ethnic groups in disapproving of Trump's performance. That disapproval among whites grew from 47
Conversely, Trump's approval ratings ranged from a low of 10
A larger split emerged when respondents were asked if Trump would do what's right for the country. The latest GenForward survey found that 58
There was also a divide in opinion on how elected officials should govern. Sixty-three
Millennials are members of the generation born from the early 1980s to the late '90s. They also are referred to as Generation Y.
GenForward is a bimonthly national survey of about 1,800 adults ages 18 to 34 conducted by the University of Chicago. The poll is designed to be representative of the young adult population but pays special attention to the voices of people of
