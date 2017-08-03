The Latest: 2 confirmed dead in Nevada sky-diving accident

MINDEN, Nev. — The Latest on a fatal skydiving accident in northern Nevada (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Authorities in northern Nevada have confirmed two people are dead in a sky-diving accident south of Carson City.

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Dan Coverley said Thursday one of the victims was a sky-diving instructor from California and the other was a German tourist.

Investigators for the Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene near the Minden Airport about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) south of Reno.

Coverley says an initial investigation indicates the two were attached by a single harness and appear to have been participating in a tandem jump with a single parachute after taking off from the Minden Airport.

Deputies found the two dead on the ground near the airport at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Coverley says 43-year-old Ashlie Caceras of Lodi, California was an instructor for Skydive Lake Tahoe, a commercial skydive tour business. He identified the other victim as 21-year-old David Becker of Sankt Martin, Germany.

___

1:45 p.m.

Federal investigators are responding to reports of two people killed in a sky-diving accident in northern Nevada.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Thursday he has received any formal confirmation of the deaths south of Carson City. But he told The Association Press his agency's investigators were heading to the scene where two people reportedly died in a "double-fatal tandem jump" near the Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reports the two were killed in the accident first reported at 10:14 a.m. Thursday near the county's public works yard on the northwest corner of the airport.

KTVN-TV in Reno reports one of the victims was an instructor and the other was a tourist. No other details have been released.