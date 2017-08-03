The Latest: Baltimore police won't enforce immigration laws
WASHINGTON — The Latest on a letter from the Justice Department threatening to keep federal crime-fighting resources from cities that don't
3:30 p.m.
Baltimore officials say police won't enforce immigration laws despite Attorney General Jeff Sessions' threat to withhold federal funding for crime fighting unless they agree to
Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a statement Thursday that Baltimore "is a welcoming city" and while his officers will
Baltimore's jails are run by the state, not the city.
The Justice Department sent letters to four cities telling them they will be ineligible for an anti-violence program if they don't help detain and deport people in the country illegally. The cities — Baltimore, Albuquerque, and Stockton and San Bernardino, California — had expressed interest in the Public Safety Partnership. It offers agents, analysts and technology to find solutions to crime.
