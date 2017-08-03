The Latest: Baltimore police won't enforce immigration laws

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a letter from the Justice Department threatening to keep federal crime-fighting resources from cities that don't co-operate with federal immigration authorities: (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Baltimore officials say police won't enforce immigration laws despite Attorney General Jeff Sessions' threat to withhold federal funding for crime fighting unless they agree to co-operate .

Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a statement Thursday that Baltimore "is a welcoming city" and while his officers will honour arrest warrants issued by federal agents, they don't "ask people questions about their immigration status."

Baltimore's jails are run by the state, not the city.