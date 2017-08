The Latest: Bank of England cuts UK growth forecasts

LONDON — The Latest on the Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates at a record low (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

The Bank of England has cut it forecasts for Britain's economy, saying it expects growth to remain "sluggish."

The central bank cut its annual growth estimate for 2017 to 1.7 per cent from 1.9 per cent previously, and for 2018 to 1.6 per cent from 1.7 per cent .

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-2 to keep the benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.25 per cent amid uncertainty about Britain's economic prospects as it prepares to leave the European Union.

The bank said in a statement Thursday that "GDP growth remains sluggish in the near term as the squeeze on households' real incomes continues to weigh on consumption."

Some economists had called for a rate increase after inflation accelerated to 2.9 per cent in May, well above the bank's target of 2 per cent . But the rate dipped to 2.6 per cent in June, easing pressure for a rise.

___

12:00 p.m.

