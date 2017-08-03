The Latest: Body found near trail in bottom of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The Latest on the discovery of a body in the Grand Canyon (all times local):

9 a.m.

A Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman says a body believed to be a missing 38-year-old Texas woman was found less than 450 yards (410 metres ) from a trail in the bottom of the canyon.

Park spokeswoman Emily Davis says searchers found the body believed to be Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday afternoon on the north side of the Colorado River near a bridge and about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometres ) from the Phantom Ranch lodge.

Davis says the cause of death is not known and is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Beadle was reported missing on Tuesday. She had hiked down the South Kaibab trail with two children ages 10 and 11 who are reported OK after being found along the trail.

Davis says the circumstances of how Beadle and the children separated are under investigation.

Davis says Beadle was the parent of one child and that the other was a niece or nephew.

___

8:23 a.m.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body has been found by searchers and that it is believed to be a missing Texas woman.

Park officials say searchers late Wednesday found the body near a bridge and about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometres ) from the Phantom Ranch lodge at the bottom of the canyon.

Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth, Texas, was reported missing on Tuesday.

A statement released Thursday by park officials says the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating and that no additional information is available.

Park officials said that the 38-year-old Beadle had been hiking the South Kaibab Trail.