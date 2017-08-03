Trump names campaign donor to be US ambassador to Spain

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he intends to nominate campaign donor Duke Buchan III to be the U.S. ambassador to Spain.

Buchan will also serve at the same time and without additional pay as ambassador to Andorra, a small, independent principality located between France and Spain.

Buchan is the founder and CEO of Hunter Global Investors, a private investment management firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump owns a private club in Palm Beach.

The White House says Buchan speaks Spanish and has a working knowledge of Catalan, the official language of Andorra.

Buchan received a bachelor's degree in economics and Spanish from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also studied at universities in Spain.