Turkey and China pledge close security co-operation
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — Turkey has vowed to root out militants plotting against China as the two countries pledged to collaborate on a security issue that had been a source of friction.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday in Beijing that Turkey would treat matters of China's security as its own,
Hundreds if not thousands of Uighurs who have fled China in recent years have
Human rights groups have long accused Beijing of oppressing its Uighur population and inflaming a cycle of radicalization.