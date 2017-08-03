University of Illinois art museum revamps website

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Illinois' museum has revamped its website to allow online visitors to access information about pieces in the museum's collection for the first time.

The News-Gazette reports the Krannert Art Museum will give online visitors access to 2,700 of the 10,000 pieces in the museum's permanent collection. The museum hopes to have half of its collection online by the end of the year.

The redesigned and expanded website has features for teachers to bring art into their classrooms as well as information about upcoming events. Original curatorial research related to the exhibits at the museum will also be available.

The museum is the second largest general fine art museum in Illinois and operates within the College of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

___