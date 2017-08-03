University of Illinois art museum revamps website
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Illinois' museum has revamped its
The News-Gazette reports the Krannert Art Museum will give online visitors access to 2,700 of the 10,000 pieces in the museum's permanent collection. The museum hopes to have half of its collection online by the end of the year.
The redesigned and expanded
The museum is the second largest general fine art museum in Illinois and operates within the College of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com
