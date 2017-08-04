14-year-old dies after tree falls on car

TIMONIUM, Md. — A 14-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on a car in Maryland, trapping three others inside.

News outlets report the girl in the back seat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday. A 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and the driver of the car, who is the mother of the deceased girl, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after the tree fell about 5:30 p .m.

The tree fell on the Hyundai Sonata in Timonium. The Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company used a crane to remove it from the car.