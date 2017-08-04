2 Martin Shkrelis turn up in same courtroom, with same judge

NEW YORK — A defendant in a money laundering case has at least two things in common with "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli — the same name and the same judge.

The other Martin Shkreli pleaded not guilty Friday in the same New York courtroom where the former pharmaceutical CEO was waiting for a verdict in his securities fraud trial. His doppelganger wasn't there at the time.

The odd coincidence wasn't lost on the 59-year-old Shkreli No. 2, who smiled and shook his head when asked about his counterpart. He said he had no interest in being that "famous."