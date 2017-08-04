$4M grants to help Kentucky areas hurt by coal downturn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Nearly $5 million of grants have been announced to increase tourism and economic development in eastern Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky announced the three grants in a statement Wednesday, which said the money will help develop: unused train tracks into a trail from Prestonsburg to David; a campsite and recreational area on a 15-acre (6-hectare) tract in Royalton; and a waste water treatment plant for 3,000 families and 300 businesses along the U.S. Route 23 corridor between Prestonsburg and Pikeville.