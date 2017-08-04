Amanda Knox: Woman in texting suicide case deserves sympathy

LOS ANGELES — Amanda Knox is offering her support to a Massachusetts woman convicted of manslaughter for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.

In an op-ed piece published Friday in the Los Angeles Times, Knox wrote that Michelle Carter deserves sympathy and help, not a jail sentence.

Carter on Thursday was sentenced to 15 months in jail for the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Carter was then 17 and is now 20.

The 30-year-old Knox is no stranger to sensational trials drawing global media coverage.