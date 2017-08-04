AP National News Calendar
Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of August 6 - 12. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.
The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:
SUNDAY: No events of note.
MONDAY: Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for June, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and
CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
WEDNESDAY: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for June, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for July, 2 p.m.
Macy's Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
FRIDAY: Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for July, 8:30 a.m.
J.C. Penney Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
SATURDAY: No events of note.
___
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
No events of note.
___
MONDAY, AUGUST 7
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Thailand and Malaysia, through Aug. 9.
WASHINGTON — Congress on break until the week of Sept. 4.
TOKYO — Softbank reports financial results.
___
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8
No events of note.
___
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
NEW DELHI — Reserve Bank of India releases interest rates.
___
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
No events of note.
___
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
No events of note.
___
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
No events of note.
___
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
