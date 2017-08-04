AP National News Calendar

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of August 6 - 12. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for June, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and labour turnover survey for June, 10 a.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for June, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for July, 2 p.m.

Macy's Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY: Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for July, 8:30 a.m.

J.C. Penney Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Thailand and Malaysia, through Aug. 9.

WASHINGTON — Congress on break until the week of Sept. 4.

TOKYO — Softbank reports financial results.

___

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

No events of note.

___

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

NEW DELHI — Reserve Bank of India releases interest rates.

___

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

No events of note.

___

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

No events of note.

___

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, AUG. 13