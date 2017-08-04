Archbishop blames parents for enrolment decision

KENILWORTH, N.J. — The archbishop of Newark says it was a "very difficult decision" not to allow two sisters to return to their Catholic school in New Jersey after a dispute over one of them wanting to play on the boys basketball team.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin on Thursday testified he decided not to allow 13-year-old Sydney Phillips and her younger sister, Kaitlyn, to re- enrol because their parents' behaviour was not in the best interest of St. Theresa School in Kenilworth.

The parents are seeking a court order to allow the girls to return in the fall.

A different judge had denied the family's attempt to get Sydney on the boys team after the girls team was cancelled .