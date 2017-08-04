Asian stocks mixed as US jobs, politics in focus
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited the monthly U.S. jobs report and developments in the U.S. probe into President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3
JOBS REPORT: The U.S. government is due to issue its July jobs report later Friday. Analysts forecast that American employers added 180,000 jobs and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.3
U.S. PROBE: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's decision to use a grand jury in an investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was the latest headline-grabbing news. The use of a grand jury suggests that Mueller and his team will likely hear from witnesses and demand documents in coming weeks. While the move doesn't suggest any criminal charges are near or will necessarily be sought, the investigation is widely seen as a distraction and is not good news for markets.
ANALYST'S TAKE: "Politics come to the forefront once again with the latest development on the Trump-Russia probe. That said, equity markets continued with a semblance of calm awaiting Friday's U.S. jobs report while Asian markets are likely to see dull trading into the end of the week," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
WALL STREET: U.S. markets finished mostly lower on Thursday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 0.2
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 13 cents to $48.90 per barrel in electronic trading on New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract dipped 56 cents, or 1.1
CURRENCIES: The dollar edged up to 110.06 yen from 110.04 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1885 from $1.1870.
