Authorities confirm ID of remains found on Coast Guard boat

CHATHAM, Mass. — The decomposed body found inside a closed compartment aboard a retired Coast Guard boat in Massachusetts has been identified as a man reported missing nine months ago.

The Cape and Islands district attorney's office on Thursday identified the man as 24-year-old Matthew Amsler, of Chatham. Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious.

The remains were found Sunday night at Coast Guard Station Chatham inside an airtight compartment on the boat. The 44-foot motor lifeboat was not in the water but was on display on the lawn. It was retired in 2009 after 46 years of service.