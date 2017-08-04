Banks collapse around Florida sinkhole that swallowed homes

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Officials in Florida say the banks surrounding a sinkhole that swallowed up two homes last month have unexpectedly collapsed.

Pasco County officials say an 80-foot-by 10-foot (24-meter-by-3-meter)-wide section of the sinkhole's banks collapsed overnight Friday.

The sinkhole in a suburb of Tampa had been 235 feet (72 metres ) wide and 50 feet (15 metres ) deep previously.

County spokesman Doug Tobin says officials are reluctant to say the sinkhole is growing wider without a geological survey. He says the banks aren't considered a part of the sinkhole.

Earth has been brought in to stabilize the banks. Once the edges are stabilized, workers hope to remove debris from the sinkhole.