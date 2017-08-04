Bee bumble: Homeowner tries to burn nest, sets home ablaze
A
A
Share via Email
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A man's attempt to burn bees out of their nest backfired after the ill-advised extermination method caught fire to a Georgia home, destroying most of it.
Fayette County Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bartlett tells The Associated Press that the homeowner lit a stick on fire last weekend, then tried to poke the flaming stick up into the bees' nest near the roof to get rid of them.
That set fire to part of the house, with the flames then spreading through the attic and engulfing much of the structure.
No serious injuries were reported, but photos of the devastation show that the blaze charred the entire roof of the house.
The fire happened in the Fayetteville area, about 20 miles (32
Most Popular
-
So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat
-
From Buskers to Natal Day: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Retired Canadian Armed Forces member from Halifax facing sexual assault charges
-
Many Atlantic Canadians lose cellphone, internet service in widespread outage