Child porn suspect arrested in Texas, extradited to New York

YAPHANK, N.Y. — Police say a fugitive wanted for downloading videos of child pornography has been arrested in Texas and extradited to New York.

Roberto Cardoza was arraigned Friday in Suffolk County on Long Island on 22 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child.

Suffolk County police say they issued an arrest warrant for Cardoza in May of 2010 after they discovered child pornography on his computer. They say Cardoza fled to El Salvador during their investigation.

The 33-year-old Cardoza was arrested in Laredo, Texas, last month by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He was extradited to Suffolk County on Thursday.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2v4ZFTl ) that Cardoza's attorney, Kevin Kearon, says his client is "an innocent man falsely accused of a crime he did not commit."

___