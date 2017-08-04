Christie heads to Hall of Fame for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entering the NFL Hall of Fame.

Christie is scheduled to be in Canton Friday and Saturday to see Jones inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Christie is a lifelong Cowboys fan, despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys' biggest rivals, the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

He has sat with Jones in his box at many Cowboys games, including an awkward embrace caught on camera when the Cowboys won a rare playoff game in 2015.