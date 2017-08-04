Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile

WASHINGTON — If you are like roughly half of Americans who get their health insurance through an employer, relax. The turmoil around "Obamacare" all but guarantees you'll still be able to do that.

The reasons? Unemployment is low, skilled workers are hard to find — and people expect employers to provide health care.

With the GOP crusade to repeal and replace "Obamacare" failing, the federal mandates that people have insurance and that employers with more than 50 workers provide it seem likely to stay in place in the foreseeable future.