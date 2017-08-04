Ethiopia lifts state of emergency imposed in October
JOHANNESBURG — Ethiopia's government says it has lifted a state of emergency imposed in October after hundreds of people were killed in anti-government protests.
Lawmakers in the East African country have voted to end the emergency law that restricted a number of rights and led to the arrests of more than 21,000 people.
More than 600 people had been killed in the unrest.
The state of emergency was imposed after a deadly stampede at a religious celebration in October as police confronted protesters who demanded wider political freedoms.