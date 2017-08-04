Germany: Man convicted over rape, killing of Chinese student

BERLIN — A German court has convicted a man of raping and murdering a Chinese student last year and also convicted his ex-girlfriend, who testified that she lured the victim into an abandoned building at his demand, of sexual assault.

News agency dpa reported that the Dessau-Rosslau state court in eastern Germany sentenced the main defendant to life in prison on Friday and his girlfriend to 5 1/2 years. They were also ordered to pay damages totalling 60,000 euros ($71,100).

The defendants, Sebastian F. and Xenia I., showed no reaction to the verdict.