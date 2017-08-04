Group of students exposed to Wyoming bats treated for rabies

JACKSON, Wyo. — Public health officials are evaluating a group of people as a precaution after being exposed to wild Wyoming bats known to have rabies.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2wsaaOL ) the group made up of mostly colleges students from Wyoming, Utah and Washington D.C. ran into the bats at a ranch in Grand Teton National Park that they visited Tuesday.

Public health officials say 13 people were treated for rabies as a precautionary measure, and there is no early indication that anyone was bitten.

Physician and Teton County Health Officer Travis Riddell says they are taking the incident seriously because bats are common carriers of rabies in Wyoming and the virus could have deadly consequences.

___