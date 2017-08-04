News / World

Inactive grenade prompts evacuation at Puerto Rico airport

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico authorities say an inactive grenade has prompted a partial evacuation at the island's main airport.

Police report that a 17-year-old passenger was carrying the grenade in his backpack. It belonged to his father, who was once in the military.

Transportation Security Administration agents spotted it during an X-ray scan Friday and evacuated an area at Luis Munoz Marin airport near the capital, San Juan.

Airport operations have since returned to normal.

