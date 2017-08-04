Judge: Federal utility must remove coal ash at power plant
NASHVILLE — A federal judge is ordering the nation's largest public utility to dig up coal ash at a Tennessee power plant and move it to a lined waste site where it doesn't risk further polluting the Cumberland River.
U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw in Nashville ruled Friday in
Crenshaw wrote that while coal ash remains there, dangers, uncertainties and conflicts will continue.
However, the judge added that there's scant evidence so far of concrete harm beyond mere risk and presence of pollutants.
TVA has said change would cost roughly $2 billion.
TVA spokesman Scott Brooks says the utility is reviewing the order.
