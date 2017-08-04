Kenya opposition says police raid its vote tallying centre
NAIROBI, Kenya — A spokesman for Kenya's main opposition group says that police in masks and armed with rifles have raided their vote tallying
Dennis Onyango of the National Super Alliance said in statement Friday that workers at the
He said police also took surveillance cameras, desktop computers, computer servers and laptops. Photos were taken of the staff's identification documents.
The ruling Jubilee Party had opposed the opposition setting up an alternative tallying