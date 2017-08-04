Kenyan pastor extradited from UK to face child theft charges

NAIROBI, Kenya — A popular Kenyan televangelist has been extradited from Britain to face charges of child trafficking amid accusations that he stole children, including newborn babies, to prove miracles.

Gilbert Deya was charged Friday in a Kenyan court with five counts of child stealing, involving children all under the age of 14.

The children allegedly were to be offered as proof of miracles Deya claimed he had conducted to make barren women pregnant.

Deya had fought extradition for more than 10 years. His wife, Mary, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for stealing a baby.