Medal of Honor heritage centre planned for Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A heritage centre dedicated to the Medal of Honor will establish itself in Tennessee.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that The Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center launched its veterans charter membership campaign to open its doors by 2020.

The centre plans to open in a 19,000-square-foot (1800-sq. meter), two-story building in downtown Chattanooga that was to house the failed Chattanooga History Center, after community objections to a plan to build a 6,800-square-foot (630-sq. meter) facility in Coolidge Park.

Center board chairman Maj. Gen. Bill Raines says the facility is not intended to be a monument to the United States' highest military honour , but rather an educational and inspiring centre that tells recipients' stories and honours integral character traits.

