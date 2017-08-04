Medal of Honor heritage centre planned for Tennessee
A
A
Share via Email
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A heritage
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that The Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center launched its veterans charter membership campaign to open its doors by 2020.
The
Center board chairman Maj. Gen. Bill Raines says the facility is not intended to be a monument to the United States' highest military
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com