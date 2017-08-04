Mexican court forbids imports of US potatoes
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican federal court has made an unusual ruling that bans the import of U.S. potatoes on the grounds the imports violate Mexicans' right to food sovereignty and a healthy environment.
The court said Mexican agricultural authorities had failed to use methods like radiation treatment of imports to prevent diseases.
The court ruled the ban must be implemented to preserve Mexicans' collective rights to "preserve food sovereignty and the health of Mexican crop fields."
The agriculture department had no immediate comment on the ruling.
