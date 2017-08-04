Newport Jazz Festival kicks off 3 days of music

NEWPORT, R.I. — Music fans are making their annual pilgrimage to the Newport Jazz Festival, which has a lineup that includes Bela Fleck, Snarky Puppy and The Roots.

Friday is the first day of the three-day event. Performers include saxophonist Maceo Parker and actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

On Saturday, acts include the Branford Marsalis Quartet and banjo player Rhiannon Giddens, who was also featured at last week's folk festival.

Singer-songwriter Andra Day and the Maria Schneider Orchestra are among those scheduled to close out the festival Sunday.