OSCE urges Poland show 'restraint' against critical reporter
WARSAW, Poland — The OSCE says it is concerned about legal steps the Polish government is taking against a reporter who alleges the
Tomasz Piatek, an investigative reporter for the daily Gazeta Wyborcza, published his allegations about
The ministry filed a complaint with military prosecutors accusing Piatek of "using force or threats against a public official" and "public insults or humiliation of a
The Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe called on Poland Thursday to show "restraint" in reacting to the book "in order to protect freedom of the media."