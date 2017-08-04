Police investigating mystery hair thief in northern India
LUCKNOW, India — Police are investigating a mysterious raft of attacks in which Indian women say they're waking up to find someone has chopped off their hair.
A top official in northern Uttar Pradesh state says police have advised people not to believe or spread
Anand Kumar says village committees have been ordered to quash
Kumar said Friday police are investigating the claims.
Some psychiatrists believe they may be due to mass hysteria or hallucination.