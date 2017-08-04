Police: Louisiana man beaten with hammer by 16-year-old dies

KENNER, La. — Officials in Louisiana say a man who was attacked by a hammer last month has died.

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser says in a statement that 89-year-old Phillip Lynch died Thursday. He says criminal charges against the 16-year-old boy accused of beating Glaser and his wife could be upgraded pending results of an autopsy.

Glaser says Lynch's next-door neighbour called 911 on the afternoon of July 10 reporting that Lynch was covered in blood and asking for help. The neighbour gave investigators the teenager's name.

Detectives were at the neighbour's house when Baton Rouge police reported the couple's car had crashed and the teen was detained. He was charged with attempted murder, car theft and aggravated battery.