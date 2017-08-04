Police: Louisiana man beaten with hammer by 16-year-old dies
KENNER, La. — Officials in Louisiana say a man who was attacked by a hammer last month has died.
Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser says in a statement that 89-year-old Phillip Lynch died Thursday. He says criminal charges against the 16-year-old boy accused of beating Glaser and his wife could be upgraded pending results of an autopsy.
Glaser says Lynch's next-door
Detectives were at the
Kenner is a suburb of New Orleans.