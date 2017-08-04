Police: Stabbing suspects made donation in victim's name

CHICAGO — Investigators believe that Northwestern University professor and the University of Oxford staffer wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man drove to Wisconsin after the slaying and made a $1,000 donation in the dead man's name to a library there.

Chicago police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says it's unclear why Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren made the donation after last week's slaying of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. The Lake Geneva Public Library declined to comment.

Cornell-Duranleau's body was found in Lathem's Chicago apartment on the night of July 27. Police suspect he was killed several hours earlier and that the donation was made before the body was found.