Propane fire out after derailment; sulfur fire still burning

HYNDMAN, Pa. — A railroad spokesman says a propane fire caused when at least 32 freight cars derailed in a small Pennsylvania town has burned itself out overnight.

But CSX railroad spokesman Rob Doolittle says smaller sulfur fires continued burning Friday as crews worked to clean up the mess from Wednesday morning's derailment in Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometres ) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Doolittle says the next priority is moving some rail cars so crews can better access and battle the sulfur fires. About 1,000 people remain evacuated, most staying in area hotels, because of the remaining fires.

Nobody was injured in the derailment. Doolittle says 17 cars were either put back on the rails or set to be removed overnight.