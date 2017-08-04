Prosecutors ask for spring retrial of ex-NY Assembly speaker

NEW YORK — Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to set a spring retrial date for ex-New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

The government asked the judge in Manhattan to schedule a trial for March, April or May.

The request comes a day after an appeals court agreed to let Silver's lawyers ask the U.S. Supreme Court to look at the case. The Supreme Court turns down most requests.

Prosecutors have said a defence request of the Supreme Court should not delay any retrial, especially since a key witness is over age 80.

Silver, who's 73, was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of public corruption charges.

The conviction was overturned last month by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

