Russian opposition leader's extended probation clouds plans

MOSCOW — A Russian court extended probation for opposition leader Alexei Navalny by one year Friday, a sentence that should bar him from running for office until at least 2021.

Navalny, who rose to prominence with his investigations of official corruption, spearheaded a series of anti-corruption protests across Russia this year, the most wide-spread in decades.

He wants to run for president of Russia next year and has been signing up campaign volunteers even though he technically is ineligible as a candidate. He says banning him from office is illegal and he's campaigning to put pressure on authorities.

A lawyer by training, Navalny was convicted of fraud in 2013 and 2014 after trials that supporters characterized as politically motivated.

He was given a 5-year suspended prison sentence along with 1 1/2 years' probation this year after a retrial of one of the cases.

The court in Moscow on Friday granted a motion filed by penitentiary officials who asked for Navalny to be kept on probation a year longer, until December 2020.

The officials argued that he has repeatedly violated the terms of his suspended sentence.