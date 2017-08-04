Sheriff: Man used wounded woman as shield in shootout

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A sheriff in South Carolina says nine of his deputies had no choice but to shoot at a man who was firing at them and using a woman he had just wounded as a shield.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Friday that the July 14 shooting violated no police policies and he has reinstated the officers to regular duty. A criminal investigation by state agents continues.

Lewis says 34-year-old Ramiro Ramirez shot and killed 25-year-old Candy Rosario on U.S. Highway 25 west of Greenville, then fired at deputies as he tried to hide behind her, reloading at least once.

Lewis said at a news conference that while nine deputies fired back, Ramirez died by shooting himself in the head.