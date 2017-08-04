Singapore bans Chinese-American scholar as foreign agent

Singapore's government has declared a distinguished scholar of Chinese studies with a prestigious appointment at a local think-tank persona non grata, alleging that he has been identified as an agent of influence of a foreign country.

An announcement late Friday by the Home Affairs Ministry did not identify the country, but said that Huang Jing, a U.S. citizen, worked with intelligence agents of that country to influence Singapore's foreign policy and public opinion.

It charged that in his position at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, he tried to influence opinion in favour of the unnamed country and recruited others to help him.