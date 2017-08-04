Surveillance drone to fly at Trump golf course during visit
The Secret Service has issued a privacy notice warning those in the Bedminster area about a planned test of a tethered unmanned surveillance aircraft while Trump is staying at his home on the golf course.
Trump starts his 17-day vacation Friday.
The Department of Homeland Security says it is conducting a privacy impact assessment to evaluate privacy risks from the drone's surveillance and image capturing capabilities as it flies 300 to 400 feet in the air.
Homeland Security says a similar surveillance system was used to provide security for this year's Boston Marathon and by the military.