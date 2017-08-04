The Latest: Federal response to Kansas City IRS building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on a suspicious package found at the IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A federal organization that responds to terrorism and criminal acts against U.S. government infrastructure is investigating after a suspicious package sickened about 10 people at the IRS building in Kansas City, Missouri.

Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lucy Martinez says agents with the Federal Protective Service responded to the building after the package was found Friday morning.

Two of the 10 people who complained of nausea and vomiting were taken to a hospital and were in good condition. The building was not evacuated and returned to normal business two hours after the incident began.

Martinez says a hazardous materials team took custody of the package. No other details have been released.

___

1 p.m.

A fire official says about 10 people were sickened by a suspicious package in the mailroom of a sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesman James Garrett says 10 people complained of feeling ill, including vomiting and sweating, after the package arrived at the building Friday. He says two people were taken to a hospital.

St. Luke's Hospital spokeswoman Laurel Gifford says those victims are in good condition.

Garrett says the Fire Department was checking for gasses and fumes but hasn't determined the package's contents. He says the package was isolated from the public.

The building was not evacuated and has returned to business.