The Latest: Jailed Venezuela opposition figure returned home

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis over installation of a special assembly to rewrite the constitution (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

A prominent Venezuelan opposition leader has been returned to his home after spending several days jailed.

The wife of Antonio Ledezma says on social media that the former Caracas mayor arrived home before dawn Friday.

Security forces forcibly entered Ledezma's apartment before dawn Tuesday and took him to a military prison. Officials accused him of violating the terms of his house arrest by posting anti-government messages on social media.

Also hauled back to jail for the same reason was opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez.