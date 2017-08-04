The Latest: Medals to be awarded before competition starts
LONDON — The Latest from the track world championships (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
The crowds at the world championships will be able to cheer for gold even before the first event starts.
In a special ceremony to give due credit to athletes who initially finished behind
The Russians initially won the race but were later disqualified for doping. The U.S. team was promoted from silver to gold with Britain and France also bumped up a notch.
Similar ceremonies were also to be held for other races from the 2009, 2011 and 2013 worlds.
4:15 p.m.
Usain Bolt and Mo Farah are poised to grab the early attention at the world championships.
The Jamaican sprinter will compete in the opening round of the 100
On the opening night of the 10-day championships at the sold-out Olympic Stadium, the
For Bolt, the 100 will be his only individual race in his farewell championships.
