The Royal Bank of Scotland swings to a profit in 2Q

LONDON — Royal Bank of Scotland has swung to a profit in the second quarter as the taxpayer-owned bank reduced charges for past misdeeds.

RBS, bailed out by the British government during the 2008 financial crisis, posted net income of 680 million pounds ($894 million) after a loss of 1.08 billion pounds in the same period last year.

Charges for litigation and conduct issues fell to 342 million pounds in the quarter, from 1.28 billion pounds a year earlier.

CEO Ross McEwan says the results show RBS is growing income, reducing costs and improving returns for shareholders.