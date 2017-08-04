Toyota's quarterly profit improves on strong sales
TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. says its fiscal first quarter profit rose 11
Toyota reported Friday an April-June profit of 613.0 billion yen ($5.6 billion), up from 552.4 billion yen a year earlier.
Quarterly sales rose 7
Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, sold 2.2 million vehicles for the quarter, an improvement of 42,000 vehicles on-year.
Toyota and Mazda Motor Corp. are set to announce a partnership, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to involve a joint-venture auto manufacturing plant in the U.S., working together on green technology and a capital alliance.
