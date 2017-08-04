US trade deficit narrowed to $43.6 billion in June
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as exports hit the highest level in 2
The Commerce Department says the trade gap slid 5.9
So far this year, the trade deficit is up 10.7
A shrinking trade gap adds to U.S. economic output.
President Donald Trump has vowed to bring down America's trade deficits, saying they are caused by bad trade deals and abusive practices by China and other U.S. trading partners.
The deficit in goods with China rose 3.1