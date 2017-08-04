Warm winter, monsoon rain leading to bee attacks in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Two deadly bee attacks in the past week in the Tucson area likely are the result of a warm winter and recent monsoon rain, experts said Friday.
"Rain makes flowers makes bees," said Dr. Steven Thoenes, owner of Beemaster Inc., a pest control company in Tucson. "There were no freezes last winter to knock them down. We're seeing a lot of big colonies now, and the bees are big and nasty."
On Monday, a 49-year-old landscaper died after being attacked and stung while he was at a home outside of Tucson. Two days later, a 75-year-old Rio Rico man who was allergic to bees died after being stung more than 100 times while fishing at a pond.
A 53-year-old landscaper is being treated at a Tucson hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees Thursday while trimming a tree at a Tubac golf resort.
The bloom of flowers means a lot more food for bees, and "more bees mean a lot bigger colonies," said Justin Schmidt, a scientist with the Department of Entomology at the University of Arizona. "And that's when you have to be especially alert so you don't get into trouble."