Weekend closure of westbound I-10 planned in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — State transportation officials say drivers travelling on westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix should expect delays during part of this weekend due to construction.

The Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 will be closed at 59th Avenue for construction crews to pour a concrete structure for a ramp to connect I-10 with the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

ADOT says drivers during the closure between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday will exit at 59th Avenue and re-enter I-10 via the on-ramp but that there likely will be delays.