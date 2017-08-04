Young eagle rescued at Florida garbage collection centre

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Wildlife officials have rescued a juvenile bald eagle that was suffering from poisoning at a Florida trash and garbage collection centre .

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on social media that biologists captured the bird Wednesday after receiving a call from staff at the Lake City centre . The commission says the eagle probably would have died from the toxin if not treated.

The eagle initially was taken to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and then transferred to a larger outdoor enclosure in the Eye of the Eagle Wildlife Sanctuary.