Young eagle rescued at Florida garbage collection centre
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Wildlife officials have rescued a juvenile bald eagle that was suffering from poisoning at a Florida trash and garbage collection
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on social media that biologists captured the bird Wednesday after receiving a call from staff at the Lake City
The eagle initially was taken to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and then transferred to a larger outdoor enclosure in the Eye of the Eagle Wildlife Sanctuary.
Officials say the rescued eagle will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.